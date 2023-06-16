Bypoll schedule announced to fill vacant posts in PRIs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 15

Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh today announced the poll programme for conducting byelections to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) to fill vacant seats in various positions within the gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zila parishads.

The polling will be held on July 9 between 7 am and 6 pm on 1,983 seats, including 1,958 of panches, 18 sarpanches, five members of panchayat samitis and two members of zila parishads.

Giving details of the programme at a press conference here, Dhanpat Singh said the Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer (Panchayat) would publish a notice on June 15 that nomination papers would be presented from June 21 to 26 from 10 am to 3 pm. The list of nomination papers received would be pasted and affidavits or declarations would be furnished by the candidates from June 21 to 26 except Sunday.

He said the nomination papers would be scrutinised on June 27 from 10 am. The last date for withdrawal of candidature by a candidate is June 28 up to 3 pm. The symbols would be allotted on the same day, that is June 28, after 3 pm.

The list of contesting candidates would be pasted on June 28. The counting of votes would be done immediately after the close of the poll and in case of a re-poll, the Commission might change the date and time of counting of votes, he added.

He said that Model Code of Conduct would come into force from June 15 in respect of Panchayati Raj Institutions where the poll is to be held on July 9. “No officer/official connected with the election work in these institutions would be transferred from his/her place of posting till the completion of the election process,” said Singh.

The elections for members of Zila Parishad will take place in Faridabad and Hisar districts. Elections for members of Panchayat Samiti will be held in Charkhi Dadri, Hisar, Kaithal, Rewari and Yamunanagar districts. Sarpanch elections will be conducted in all districts except Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Kaithal, Nuh, Panipat, Rohtak, and Sirsa. Panch elections will be held in all districts.