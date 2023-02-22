Cab driver shot dead in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 22

A 37-year-old taxi driver was gunned down by armed assailants in front of his house at Saraswati Enclave on Tuesday night.

The taxi driver died on the spot after taking more than a dozen bullets.

An FIR has been registered at Sector 10-A police station.

According to the police, Rahul Solanki was a native of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh and lived in G block of Saraswati Enclave. He worked as a taxi driver.

The incident took place outside his rented house on Tuesday night at around 9.45 when he was returning home. After parking his taxi, he came out. In the meantime, three armed assailants came on a bike and shot at him. After hearing the firing sound, his family members came out.

A police team reached the spot and took Rahul to hospital where he died. The assailants were on a motorcycle and had been waiting for the victim, said the police.

According to the complaint filed by Neetu, wife of the deceased, when she, along with her sister-in-law Surajmukhi, came out the accused were firing at Rahul.

“Three men shot at my husband. When I came out I saw them firing bullets at my husband. Rahul got injured critically and fell down. When I raised an alarm, they fled,” Neetu said in her complaint.

Police are also exploring the angle of a gang war as the taxi driver was also convicted of a murder.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the unidentified accused under Sections 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of the IPC and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at Sector 10-A police station.

“We are investigating the matter and the picture will be clear soon,” said SHO Arvind Kumar.