Cabbie threatens Gurugram woman after refusal to cancel ride, held

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 23

The police have nabbed an Ola auto driver for allegedly abusing and misbehaving with a woman executive of a private company for not cancelling a ride on his perusal.

The 35-year-old woman said: “I booked an Ola auto from Sikenderpur Metro station to my office on the Gurugram-Faridabad road, DLF Phase I. After auto driver Nitesh Kumar accepted the ride, he called me and demanded more money than the fare or to cancel the ride. I asked him to cancel it himself.” After that he started abusing and threatening her, she said. “He then came to the pick-up spot and called me. As I was afraid, I called the police,” she said.

“Three cops reached the spot and tried connecting with Nitesh but he bluffed them and didn’t receive their calls. I even contacted the Ola support but they stated the issue as resolved,” she said.

“A case was registered against Nitesh. He was arrested and let out on bail later,” said Inspector Naresh Kumar, SHO, DLF Phase I. —