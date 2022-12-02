Cabinet approves land partnership policy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 1

In a bid to support landowners who are in need of immediate liquidity and cannot wait for their share in case of land pooling projects, the state government is set to introduce the Haryana Land Partnership Policy-2022.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the Council of Ministers held under the leadership of CM Manohar Lal Khattar today.

While e-Bhoomi and Land Pooling Policy have already become preferred land aggregation tools of the state government, the Council of Ministers has now approved the said policy.

The policy provides for any state department or development agency to publish expression of interest in a newspaper in response to which land owners aggregators can offer their land.

The development agency will pay the collector rate of land to the owner/aggregator. During the course of development of the project, the landowners are offered 50 per cent profits out of the running revenue.

These payments will be made at every six months interval. The time period for the project is kept as three years for projects up to 500 acres and five years for projects beyond 500 acres. The projects will be handled by a special purpose vehicle/company formed by the development agency involved.

Any land owner contributing more than 10 per cent of the land will also be nominated as the director on the board of the company.