Cabinet meeting on May 9

Chandigarh: The Haryana Cabinet meeting will be held under the chairmanship of CM Manohar Lal Khattar at 4 pm in the main Committee Room, 4th floor, Haryana Civil Secretariat, Chandigarh, on May 9.
