Cabinet meeting: Transport inspectors get challaning powers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 3

To enhance the enforcement capabilities of the Transport Department, the Cabinet has accorded approval to bestow challaning powers upon transport inspectors under Rule 225 of the Haryana Motor Vehicles Rules, 1993.

“This strategic decision aims to further strengthen the enforcement processes within the Transport Department, ensuring more effective adherence to the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act throughout the state,” said a government spokesperson.

6 castes deleted from State List Ratio of direct recruitment and promotee Forest Rangers will now be 50:50. At present, it is 67:33

Six castes — Aheria, Aheri, Heri, Hari, Thori or Turi, and Rai Sikh communities — to be deleted from State List of Backward Classes (Block A)

Approves development plan for eco-tourism in state

The transport inspectors will now exercise the authority to issue challans if directions are issued by the respective DTO-cum-Secretary RTA, and with prior approval from the Transport Commissioner.

The Cabinet approved amendment to the eligibility criterion and recruitment conditions related to the cadres in the Haryana Forest Executive Section (Group C) Service Rules, 1998. Now, the ratio of direct recruitment and promotee Forest Rangers will be 50:50. At present, it is 67:33.

The amendment has been made on the recommendation of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, to provide better avenues of promotions to the Deputy Rangers.

As per existing rules in the Haryana Irrigation and Water Resources Department, the promotional quota from Group ‘C’ and Group ‘D’ employees for specific posts has been set at 10% of the total posts. To extend promotional opportunities to Group ‘D’ employees, the Cabinet today amended rules and approved a promotional quota of 10% for Group ‘C’ and 5% for Group ‘D’ for elevation to the post of Junior Engineer.

It also gave its nod to the policy on the development of eco-tourism in the state. The policy aims to harness the state’s rich biodiversity, ecosystems, heritage monuments, and cultural diversity.

The policy emphasises the conservation of Haryana’s diverse landscapes, including two national parks, seven wildlife sanctuaries, two Ramsar sites, two conservation reserves, and five community reserves, along with the faunal habitat ecosystem, including the old Aravalli range and the Shivalik Hills.

The Cabinet has also approved the deletion of six castes — Aheria, Aheri, Heri, Hari, Thori or Turi, and Rai Sikh communities — from the State List of Backward Classes (Block A) as these castes have been included in the list of Scheduled Castes of Haryana by the Central Government.

Cash award for retd Air Marshal

The grant of Rs 6.5 lakh award to Air Marshal Manavendra Singh (retd) has been approved as a special case. The address of the Vir Chakra awardee officer at the time of joining the services on December 29, 1982, was Ludhiana (Punjab). The address at the time of the PVSM award on January 26, 2022, was Sector 2, Panchkula. He has been staying in Panchkula since 1988