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Home / Haryana / Cabinet Minister Vij lays stone of stormwater drainage project in Ambala

Cabinet Minister Vij lays stone of stormwater drainage project in Ambala

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 08:57 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Cabinet Minister Anil Vij addresses a gathering in Ambala Cantonment on Sunday.
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Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the stormwater drainage pipeline project in Ambala Cantonment. The project is estimated to cost around Rs 58 crore.

The minister said efforts were being made to ensure that there was no open drain in the Ambala Cantonment Assembly constituency.

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While addressing a gathering on this occasion, the minister said continuous efforts were being made to transform the landscape of Ambala Cantonment. Earlier, a stormwater drainage pipeline was installed in the old Sadar area of Ambala Cantonment for Rs 65 crore to ensure rapid water drainage. Now, the goal is to make the entire Ambala Cantonment free of open drains.

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Vij stated that a stormwater pipeline was currently being laid from Govind Nagar on Jagadhri Road towards the Tangri Bundh near the Saharanpur railway line.

He directed the Public Health Department officials to form three or four teams to carry out the installation of stormwater drainage pipelines in the Lalkurti area, BC Bazaar, along the Outer Road, and in the Ekta Vihar area.

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The Energy Minister added that subsequent work would involve laying the stormwater drainage pipelines from Jagadhri Road towards the Defence Colony area, thereby making the entire region free of open drains.

The minister urged residents to cooperate during the laying of the stormwater pipeline, as platforms in front of people’s homes would need to be demolished to facilitate laying the line.

On the occasion, the minister accused the previous Congress government of not paying much attention to the development of Ambala Cantonment. He also took a dig at the opposition leaders and said whenever one or two ft of rainwater accumulated, they rushed to take photographs, whereas during the Congress era, boats used to ply in the streets of Ambala during the monsoon season.

Vij announced that a budget of Rs 22 crore had been sanctioned to strengthen the remaining section of the Mahesh Nagar drain, and the work had already been awarded. The construction will commence as soon as the monsoon season concludes. The design for the drain was prepared by IIT-Roorkee, ensuring that the drain could be efficiently cleaned using machinery in the future.

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