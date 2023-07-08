Cabinet nod to pension policy for widowers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 7

The Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, here today materialised the announcement of the widower/Vidur and unmarried person pension within 24 hours at the meeting of the Council of Ministers.

Under the scheme, unmarried persons between the age of 45 and 60 in Haryana will be getting a monthly pension of Rs 2,750, provided the annual income of the family was less than Rs 1.8 lakh. In addition, widowers who have attained the age of 40 years and have an annual income up to Rs 3 lakh will also be eligible to receive a monthly pension of Rs 2,750. The scheme will be applicable from July 1, 2023.

Financial Assistance under the scheme will be provided till the attainment of the age of 60 by the beneficiary. Thereafter, the said financial assistance will be converted into Old Age Samman Allowance, subject to eligibility, the Chief Minister added.