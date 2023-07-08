Cabinet nod to pension policy for widowers

Chandigarh, July 7
The Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, here today materialised the announcement of the widower/Vidur and unmarried person pension within 24 hours at the meeting of the Council of Ministers.
Under the scheme, unmarried persons between the age of 45 and 60 in Haryana will be getting a monthly pension of Rs 2,750, provided the annual income of the family was less than Rs 1.8 lakh. In addition, widowers who have attained the age of 40 years and have an annual income up to Rs 3 lakh will also be eligible to receive a monthly pension of Rs 2,750. The scheme will be applicable from July 1, 2023.
Financial Assistance under the scheme will be provided till the attainment of the age of 60 by the beneficiary. Thereafter, the said financial assistance will be converted into Old Age Samman Allowance, subject to eligibility, the Chief Minister added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP picks poll panel heads for 4 states
Reviews election preparedness in 14 northern states, UTs
Rein in Khalistani extremists, Doval tells British NSA
Wants stern action against those threatening envoys
‘Sufficient proof’: Delhi court summons WFI chief on July 18 in harassment case
BJP MP faces allegations by 7 women wrestlers