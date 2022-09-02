Haryana Cabinet okays ordinance to amend Panchayati Raj Act

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 1

With a view to giving proportionate representation to the persons belonging to Backward Classes (A) in the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), the Haryana Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here today, approved the draft Ordinance to amend Sections 9, 59 and 120 of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994.

What is Backward Class (A) In Haryana, the Backward Classes (A) list comprise 72 castes, including dhobis, Rai Sikhs, Ramgarhias, Banjara, Mirasis and Kamboj. The Backward Class (A) list include only six castes, including Yadav, Sainis and Gujjars

As per the amendment, a minimum of one seat of the Panch shall be reserved for the Backward Classes (A) if their population is 2 per cent or more of the total population of the Gram Sabha area. Eight per cent of the total number of offices of the sarpanch in a block shall be reserved for the Backward Classes (A).

The reservation of seats for Backward Classes (A) will also be done in Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad, but subject to the outer limit of 50 per cent aggregate in favour of the Scheduled Castes and the Backward Classes (A).

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said now if there was even 2 per cent of the Backward Class (A) population in a village, at least one panchayat member would be from these classes.

“The Haryana Government had constituted the Backward Classes Commission to give reservation to Backward Class-A in this regard. The commission submitted a report based upon a sample survey. The Haryana cabinet approved this report and amended the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994, by bringing in the Haryana Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Ordinance, 2022,” Khattar asserted.

Policy amended: The Haryana Cabinet approved amendment to the Haryana Enterprises Promotion Rules, 2016. In order to induct the Administrative Secretary of Excise and Taxation Department as a member of the Empowered Executive Committee (EEC), the amendment in Rule 4 (1) of the Haryana Enterprises Promotion Rules, 2016 was required. This was done by the Cabinet today.

Approval: The Cabinet accorded ex-post approval for amendment in Haryana Public Service Commission (Limitation of Functions) Regulations, 1973. According to the amendment, the HPSC has been mandated to conduct the recruitment process for various posts of Post Graduate Teacher (Group-B).

Khadi Board: The Haryana Cabinet approved the laying of the annual accounts of the Haryana Khadi and Village Industries Board for the year 2017-18 before the Haryana Assembly.

