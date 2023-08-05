 Cabinet revises compassionate appointment policy : The Tribune India

Cabinet revises compassionate appointment policy

Widens definition of eligible family members | Nod to new teacher transfer policy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 4

The state Cabinet today revised the Compassionate Appointment (for the family member of armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces killed in Battle Casualty) Policy, 2023.

As per the revised policy, the dependents of martyrs of various kinds of incidents declared as “battle casualties” by the defence authorities/Ministry of Home Affairs, irrespective of any operation or any specified area of operation in which a member of the armed forces or Central Armed Police Force is killed in harness in the performance of bonafide official duties, would be considered for compassionate appointments. It included death in war or IED blasts or terrorist or militant attacks or border skirmishes or in UN Peacekeeping Force, including motor traffic accidents, cardiac arrest, air crash and natural calamities.

As per the earlier policies dated, jobs were provided only to the dependents of martyrs who were killed in border skirmishes, terror attacks, or riots and were declared as martyrs by the Ministry of Defence or Ministry of Home Affairs, respectively.

Similarly, the definition of eligible family members has also been widened. Under the revised policy, the family of the battle casualty includes a spouse; or if the spouse does not want the appointment, one of the children (married or unmarried). It also includes legally adopted children, provided the adoption was done when the deceased soldier/battle casualty was alive. Parent, if the battle casualty was unmarried. If a parent does not want the appointment, either the brother (unmarried or married) or an unmarried sister of an unmarried battle casualty, for which consent is given by parents and other unmarried sisters(s) and brother(s).

Meanwhile, the Cabinet approved the compassionate appointment of Sidharth, son of martyr DSP Surender Singh, to the post of DSP by giving relaxation, as a special case, in Ex-Gratia Rules, 2019. Surender Singh was posted at Tauru (Nuh) for the prevention of illegal mining when he was attacked and killed.

It has also approved the Teacher Transfer Policy, 2023, under which the concept of zones and points on the basis of the State Teachers Award and National Teachers have been given up.

A teacher can stay up to a maximum of five years in a school. The choice of a minimum of 10 educational blocks will be sought from the eligible regular teachers and all guest teachers for the state cadre and all blocks of a particular district for district cadre posts.

If a teacher is willing to be posted in a school located in Morni Educational Block of Panchkula or Hathin Educational Block of Palwal district or Nuh district (to be considered as Mewat area) against a vacancy, additional 10 per cent of the basic pay plus DA will be paid to regular teachers and Rs 10,000 per month to guest teachers during the posting, subject to certain conditions.

In the case of principals, the average of the pass percentages of classes 10 and 12 shall be considered for the calculation of academic performance, while in the case of headmasters, only the pass percentage of class 10 of the board exam shall be considered for the calculation of points.

Maximum five-year tenure in school

