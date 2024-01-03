Cabinet to meet today

Chandigarh, January 2
The Haryana Cabinet will meet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the Haryana Civil Secretariat, Chandigarh, on January 3 at 11 am.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED raids Jharkhand CM's press advisor, others in 'illegal' mining case
About a dozen locations in the state are being raided by the...
12 die in collision between truck and bus in Assam's Golaghat
Details are awaited
2K fuel stations run dry as truckers protest hit-&-run law; govt firefights
Panic buying in many states | Centre says will consider conc...