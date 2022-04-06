Cadets clean area near Karna lake

Karnal: Under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Seventh Haryana Battalion NCC Karnal, a cleanliness campaign was organised at Karna Lake. Commanding Officer Col Naresh Arya inaugurated the programme by planting saplings. Major Anita Joon, Lt. Devi Bhushan, Malkhan Singh and associate NCC officer Dr Kewal Krishan, Subedar Major Sukhwinder Singh, NCC cadet, commanding officers of the battalion were present there. Col Arya said, "We should make efforts for the conservation and promotion of nature. Nature is God who gives water and food to live. NCC cadets cleaned the premises around Karna Lake to be a part of 'Puneet Sagar Abhiyan'. The aim of the Puneet Sagar Abhiyan is to spread awareness among local people and the future generation about "the importance of cleaning beaches." This campaign was started on December 1. NCC cadets of Dyal Singh Public School, Dyal Singh Colony, Guru Nanak Khalsa College, DAV PG College, Government Girls College, Pratap Public School and ITI Karnal participated in this campaign. Dr Devi Bhushan administered oath on cleanliness to all.

Hindu New Year celebrated

Gurugram: A programme commemorating the Hindu New Year Vikram Samvat 2079 was held at Gurugram University auditorium by the department of pharmaceutical science. Vijay Kumar, a social worker from Haryana, was the keynote speaker, Babita Phogat, an international wrestler, was the chief guest, and Shri Vishwakarma Skill University Vice-Chancellor Dr Raj Nehru attended the programme as a special guest. Professor Dinesh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Gurugram University, presided over the event. Chief guest Phogat said, "We should all celebrate the Indian New Year and that we should make today's young generation, including our children, aware of the significance of Hindu New Year. Indian New Year is our culture's and civilization's identity.

‘Yajna’ performed at KC Bose varsity

Faridabad: JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, has welcomed the Indian New Year (Nav-Samvatsar) Vikram Samvat 2079 with gaiety and enthusiasm, with performance of a Yajna ritual to pray for peace and prosperity. Also, a lecture session on the historical and scientific basis of the Indian New Year was also organized to mark the occasion. Prof Om Prakash Pandey, Former Scientific Adviser to Prime Minister was keynote speaker on this occasion and gave a lecture on the historical and scientific basis of the Indian New Year. Eminent educationist Dr Dev Prasad Bhardwaj, Prof Anurag Mishra from Delhi University and Registrar Dr Sunil Kumar Garg were also present on the occasion. Prof Pandey motivated the youth to conduct research on the scientific basis of Indian culture and detailed about the relevance and importance of Indian calendar.