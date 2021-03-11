Haryana: CAG detects Rs 734-crore loss to state exchequer

Liquor sent for sale without waiting for test report

Meal for Rs 100: CM ML Khattar, Speaker GC Gupta and others have food after the launch of paid lunch facility at Vidhan Sabha. photo: Ravi Kumar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 9

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has found under assessment, short levy and loss of revenue to the tune of Rs 734.50 crore in test checking of 1,359 cases of sales tax/VAT, state excise duty, stamp duty and registration fee.

Discrepancies found

  • 436cases of GST, VAT and sales tax discrepancies involving Rs 524.18 crore
  • 208 cases of excise duty, licence fee and penalty involving Rs 189.85 crore
  • 715 cases of stamp duty and registration fee amounting to Rs 20.47 crore

It included 436 cases of GST, VAT and sales tax involving Rs 524.18 crore, 208 cases of excise duty, licence fee and penalty involving Rs 189.85 crore and 715 cases of stamp duty and registration fee amounting to Rs 20.47 crore.

The audit was conducted during 2020-21. The CAG observed that despite the presence of enabling provisions in the excise policies of Haryana for 2019-20 and 2020-21, only pre-printed paper holograms were adopted, without any QR code-based “track & trace” system.

It was noticed (in September 2021) that no mechanism was devised to periodically reconcile the records relating to issuance of holograms to various distilleries. In case of M/s Piccadily Agro Industries Limited, Karnal, a difference of 54.70 lakh was noticed in the quantity of holograms issued and the stock in the hologram register for 2019-21. The distillery told the CAG (on March 12, 2022) that reconciliation was being done.

The scrutiny of records of five distilleries revealed that in 2019-21, 10,279 samples of country liquor (CL) and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) were sent for chemical analysis. In case of four distilleries (9,194 samples), chemical examiners sent report after 28 to 312 days of receiving the samples.

The liquor of which samples were sent for chemical analysis was, however, dispatched by the distilleries for sale within one to seven days of manufacturing. Clearly, the liquor was sent for sale before receiving any chemical examination certificate stating whether the product is fit for human consumption or not.

“The rules prescribe no time limit for the submission of test reports to the distillery by the chemical examiner,” said CAG. The excise policy of 2019-20 mandated installation of CCTV cameras in distilleries, breweries and bottling plants, but norms had not been fixed on the number of CCTVs, their positioning, monitoring of their live feed, storage of the footage and generation of MIS.

Despite there being a policy decision to install flow meters, the same was not implemented as on the date of audit. Instead, the quantity of ENA produced and utilised by the distilleries was monitored manually.

The department had also not taken any steps to implement the provision of transit slips—a mandatory requirement to check the vehicles carrying liquor to other states through Haryana.

The scrutiny of records of Haryana Liquor Private Limited, Jundla, Karnal, and NV Distilleries Private Limited, Badholi, Ambala, for 2019-21, revealed that the department had discontinued 17 label licences involving 10,847 cases and 17,535 bulk litre (BL) of liquor between 2014-15 and 2019-20 which was lying unsold in stock. It was noticed that no action was taken by the department for destruction or re-distillation of the stock.

