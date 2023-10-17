Cagers of Mizoram's Sainik School win final

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 16

Mizoram’s Sainik School, Chhingchhip, emerged as the champion of the basketball tournament in the first All-India Sainik Schools National Games (AISSNG)-2023 held at Sainik School, Kunjpura.

The final match was played between the host school, Kunjpura, and Chhingchhip. Chhingchhip won the final with a clear margin of 55-37. Chief Guest Surjit Singh Deswal, Vice-Chancellor of Sports University of Haryana in Sonepat, and former Director General of ITBP, appreciated the players’ skills, remarking that sports played a crucial role in tackling difficult situations in real life. Deswal also praised Principal Col Vijay Rana and the school administration for their efforts in making the event a success.

#Karnal