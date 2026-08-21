Call for August 24 Karnal mahapanchayat over Ror community member’s encounter

Hours after the Akhil Bharatiya Ror Mahasabha gave a call for a mahapanchayat in Karnal on August 24 to press their demands, including an inquiry into the alleged encounter of community member Harsh and another man, the police on Tuesday evening transferred the case to the State Crime Branch for further investigation.

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As per an order issued by the Director General of Police, FIR No. 282 registered under various sections of the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Madhuban police station on August 7 has been transferred to the State Crime Branch with immediate effect. The investigation will be conducted under the supervision of Sanjay Kumar, ADGP, Law and Order.

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According to the order, the Inspector General of Police, Crime, will depute an officer to take over the case file, along with all relevant records, from the SP, Karnal.

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The order came in the wake of growing resentment among members of the Ror community over the alleged encounter of Harsh, a resident of Kala Majra village in Karnal district, along with Birbal of Matarwa Kheri village, on August 7. The two were allegedly killed in an encounter in connection with the alleged murder of Veeru Valmiki of Sadar Bazar in the city. Veeru was allegedly murdered on August 5 by two bike-borne persons near Bhagwaria Gas agency.

After Harsh’s death in the alleged encounter, Ror community members had organised a state-level meeting in Kurukshetra on August 12, demanding a CBI inquiry, action against the cops involved in the encounter and resignation of Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand over his remarks before the encounter. Subsequently, representatives of the community met Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on August 13, who sought time until August 16 to consider their demands, citing the Independence Day programme.

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After receiving no concrete assurance from the government even after August 16, the mahasabha held a meeting of community members at Ror Dharamshala in Karnal on Tuesday and constituted a 65-member committee to decide the future course of action. The committee members announced plans to hold a mahapanchayat in Karnal on August 24 to press their demands.

“We are not satisfied with the government’s decision to transfer the case to the Crime Branch. We are firm on our demands and will hold a mahapanchayat in Karnal on August 24,” said Balkar Singh, president of the Mahasabha.