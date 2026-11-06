Call for ‘Black Diwali’ at Sonepat varsity, staff threaten indefinite stir

Upset over the functioning of the Vice-Chancellor, employees of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology (DCRUST) have decided to observe a ‘Black Diwali’ this year and threatened to launch an indefinite strike if their demands are not met within a week.

The Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Employees Union (DCREU) has demanded the immediate appointment of a regular Vice-Chancellor, alleging that the university’s functioning has deteriorated following the extension granted to incumbent VC Shree Prakash Singh by the state government.

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Union president Suresh Kumar Puthi said on Thursday that the government had extended the VC’s tenure until further orders. He alleged that the university had descended into disarray since the extension and warned that employees would launch an indefinite sit-in protest within a week.

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Puthi claimed that the Vice-Chancellor was more concerned about securing a further extension than attending to the university’s affairs. He also pointed out that the government had reportedly restricted the VC from taking major policy decisions during the extended tenure.

Alleging favouritism in administrative appointments, the union president claimed that employees who indulged in sycophancy were being rewarded with key positions. He also alleged that an attempt to transfer a deputy superintendent to the VC’s office had earlier been thwarted by the Registrar’s office.

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Puthi further accused the university administration of disregarding the government’s environmental guidelines, which reportedly required only 50% of employees to attend offices. Despite the directions, attendance registers were allegedly being checked to ensure the presence of all employees.

He also alleged that employees of the accounts branch were being harassed without any reason. Citing the university’s swimming pool as an example of administrative neglect, Puthi said crores of rupees had been spent on its construction, but the facility had remained unused for the past three years.