Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, June 11

The Bhumi Bachao Sangharsh Samiti (BBSS) organised a public meeting ‘Janta Sansad’ at Mandothi Toll Plaza in the Bahadurgarh area on Sunday. The meeting, presided over by Dalal Khap president Bhup Singh, was attended by leaders of various khaps and farm organisations from Haryana, Punjab and Delhi.

“After holding discussions over various issues, the Janta Sansad has given a call for Haryana bandh on June 14 in support of its demands, which include the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, guarantee for MSP, four-time higher compensation than market rates for land acquisition, waiving off farmers’ loans, release of BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni and others,” said Ramesh Dalal, president, BBSS.

Dalal maintained that the WFI chief should be arrested before filing the challan in the court, hence the Janta Sansad passed a resolution demanding the immediate arrest of Brij Bhushan Singh, who was facing serious allegations of sexual harassment.