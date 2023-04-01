Campaign against human trafficking begins in Haryana from today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

The police will run a month-long campaign against human trafficking across the state from April 1 to raise awareness on the menace.

Various activities such as seminars, workshops, street plays, and awareness drives will be part of the drive. The police will work closely with NGOs and other stakeholders to conduct rescue operations and provide rehabilitation to victims.

“Human trafficking is a heinous crime that affects thousands of people every year in the country. The state has unearthed several cases of human trafficking in recent years and we are committed to putting an end to the menace,” said DGP PK Agrawal.

Speaking about the campaign, he said, “The campaign is part of our ongoing efforts to combat the crime. We are determined to create a safer environment for residents and to ensure that perpetrators of this crime are brought to justice.”

The police have urged people to report any suspicious activity related to human trafficking to the police on 112 helpline. The identity of the informer will be kept confidential.

The SPs and DCPs have been asked to organise awareness campaigns. The CPs and IG/ADG Range will weekly review the progress. The performance of field units will be reviewed at the end of the month on the number of missing children and adults traced and beggars and labourers rescued. In 2022, the police traced 3,379 female and 6,340 male missing adults. During the year, it also recovered 1,144 missing boys and 1,426 girl children. During the year, it rescued 41 bonded labourers too.