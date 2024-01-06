Campaign against illegal colonies to cover 85 villages

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, January 5

The District Town Planning (Enforcement) Department has launched a two-week drive against unauthorised colonisation and encroachment in around 85 villages of the district.

An official of the DTP (Enforcement) said even though this was a routine drive, the department aims to curb the practice of carving illegal colonies in the revenue areas of villages falling within civic and non-civic limits.

While notices have already been issued in the region, the first demolition drive this year began at Tikawali and Riwajpur villages of the district today, in which illegal structures on an area of 15 acres were removed.

The structures razed on Friday include 200 DPC (damp proof course) and two residential houses. “The drive is expected to continue for at least two weeks to cover all villages where the complaints or incidents of illegal plotting or encroachments on government land have surfaced,” said DTP(E) Rajender Sharma.

He added that the drive aims to contain the problem of illegal plotting and colonisation in semi-urban and rural areas.

The menace of illegal colonisation in the catchment or adjoining areas on the bank of the Yamuna and semi-urban areas in the district threatens to derail the planned development under the 2031-Master Plan of the region.

More than 10,000 houses may have come up in such colonies located in the catchment and nearby villages in the last ten years. While as many as 554 illegal colonies were detected in a survey carried out two years ago, around 209 unauthorised colonies were regularised by the state government recently.

A majority of these colonies were found to be not fitting the criteria as they were marked with small and very plots, and inadequate space for public utilities.

Around 50 per cent of such colonies located outside MC limits were unable to meet the standard criteria.

