Campaign for safer tomorrow of every child

Seeking to place children’s rights at the centre of India’s development agenda, former Bibipur sarpanch and founder of the Selfie with Daughter Foundation Sunil Jaglan has launched the ‘Bal Azadi’ campaign, calling for a national commitment to ensure every child a safe birth, adequate nutrition, quality education, good health, mental well-being, happiness, dignity and a childhood free from fear.

Advertisement

Jaglan said the Bal Azadi campaign seeks to bring together panchayats, schools, civil society organisations, youth groups, parents and citizens to create an ecosystem in which children are not merely protected, but are also heard, respected and given meaningful opportunities to participate in decisions affecting their lives. He said India’s ambition of becoming a developed nation by 2047 could not be realised unless every child was provided security, opportunity and dignity from the very beginning of life.

Advertisement

“Bal Azadi is not merely a campaign against child marriage, trafficking, violence, sexual abuse, cyberbullying and digital crimes. It is a national movement to secure for children the right to leadership, expression, participation and a dignified life,” he said.

Advertisement

Jaglan, who has worked on child and women’s rights for the past 16 years, said he has travelled to more than 10,000 villages and over 200 cities, interacting with lakhs of children, parents, teachers and community members.

The campaign proposes to expand Bal Panchayats across the country and undertake programmes focused on safe schools, digital safety, youth volunteering, public dialogue, research, training and policy advocacy.

Advertisement

Jaglan has urged the Centre to constitute a national expert committee to study international models of child well-being and protection, particularly in countries such as Iceland, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark and Japan. The proposed exercise, he said, should examine how these countries approach child safety, mental health, education, healthcare, happiness, family support, social responsibility and child participation, and identify practices that could be adapted to the Indian context. “Countries that invest collectively in children through governments, families, communities and institutions are better placed to nurture secure, capable and responsible citizens. India must develop its own child-centred model by learning from best practices from across the world,” Jaglan said.