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Home / Haryana / Campaigning at its peak; BJP, Congress leave no stone unturned to woo voters

Campaigning at its peak; BJP, Congress leave no stone unturned to woo voters

The results of West Bengal and Assam have given a boost to the party workers, says BJP Ambala in-charge Dharam Veer Mirzapur

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 07:30 PM May 04, 2026 IST
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BJP Candidate Rajesh Mehta during campaigning in Ambala City.
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With campaigning at its peak, BJP and Congress leaders are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters and improve their parties' positions in the Ambala Municipal Corporation election.

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As many as 65 candidates are in fray for the post of 20 members of the house, while three candidates are contesting for the mayoral post in Ambala.

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While the BJP is seeking votes in the name of development works done and forming a triple-engine government to ensure smooth development, the Congress is targeting the BJP on the issues of corruption, drainage, NDC and sanitation conditions in Ambala City.

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From public meetings to door-to-door campaigns, visiting religious places and social media campaigning, the candidates and party leaders are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

The party leaders are also poaching dissenting leaders of opposition parties in a bid to strengthen the party’s base.

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As the Ambala Lok Sabha and Ambala City Assembly Constituency, both are being represented by Congress leaders, winning the corporation election is also turning out to be a battle of prestige for both the BJP and Congress.

BJP Ambala in-charge Dharam Veer Mirzapur, said “The BJP is going to win the Ambala Municipal Corporation with big margins. The results of West Bengal and Assam have given a boost to the morale of party workers. We have been monitoring all the wards closely and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will be participating in the election campaign on May 5 and 7 and we are confident that the people of Ambala will support the BJP to ensure smooth development.”

Former Minister of State and a senior BJP leader Aseem Goel said “Winning all 21 seats of the municipal corporation for a smooth development of Ambala is the priority of the BJP. Since the Haryana Chief Minister belongs to Ambala, we have a golden opportunity to get maximum development works done. People of Ambala will not miss this opportunity.”

“Congress leaders are proficient in setting negative narratives, due to which we have suffered the loss in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, but we have learnt from previous elections and the party is set to register a big victory in the corporation election. There are good people in Congress, who are feeling suffocated and they are joining the BJP to ensure their contribution in the development of Ambala,” Aseem added.

Similarly, the Congress Ambala City MLA Nirmal Singh, MP Varun Chaudhry and other party leaders can be seen holding multiple events to appeal the voters to support the party’s candidates.

Thanesar MLA Ashok Arora, who is the observer for the corporation election, said “The party has fielded strong candidates and they have been raising all the local issues effectively, with a focus on the corruption and law and order situation. The party is getting a positive response from the people of Ambala and we are confident that the Congress candidates will win their respective seats.”

“Corruption in the corporation is one of the major issues on which the people of Ambala will vote in the elections. We have been closely monitoring the situation in each ward and chalking out the strategy accordingly. The party and the candidates have been making sincere efforts and our senior leaders have been actively participating in the campaigning,” said district Congress president Pawan Aggarwal.

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