Campaigning peaks in Sonepat district

With just days left for the Sonepat Municipal Corporation elections, political campaigning intensified on Thursday as major parties stepped up efforts to woo voters across the city. Senior BJP, Congress and AAP leaders held public meetings, press conferences and door-to-door campaigns in support of their candidates ahead of the May 10 polling.

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The BJP launched an aggressive campaign with several senior leaders, including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s wife Suman Saini, MPs Manoj Tiwari and Bansuri Swaraj, Cabinet Ministers Mahipal Dhanda and Dr Arvind Sharma, besides MLAs and party functionaries, addressing meetings in support of BJP mayoral candidate Rajiv Jain and councillor candidates.

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Addressing a women’s conference organised by the BJP Mahila Morcha at GVM Girls College, Suman Saini targeted the Opposition over the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill. “The people have replied to all the political parties who were opposing women empowerment,” she said.

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Claiming there was no challenge before the BJP in the elections, she said, “All the candidates including BJP’s mayoral candidate Rajiv Jain and all 22 councillor candidates are going to win with a huge margin.” She also appealed to voters, particularly women, to support the BJP on May 10.

Congress leaders, including state incharge BK Hariprasad and former CM Bhupinder Hooda, appealed to workers to remain united.