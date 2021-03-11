Camps in Haryana schools for distribution of SIMs from today

Karnal, May 8
Telecom companies have decided to organise camps in schools from Monday for the distribution of SIM cards among students.
The move comes a day after The Tribune highlighted the issue in a news report titled “No SIM, tablets to Haryana pupils of no use”.
“Jio and Airtel will organise camps in schools from Monday to provide SIM cards to students,” said a government spokesperson.
In a statement issued today, the government said along with camps, mobile device management software had been arranged in all tablets so that students couldn’t see unwanted content, but its activation was mandatory. “All tablets are Wi-Fi enabled. These are not being taken back from students.”
Meanwhile, DEO Rajpal said: “SIM cards have been given to the students but a few of these haven’t been activated due to the verification of documents. Only ID verification is in process.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rupee slumps to all-time low, touches 77.42 against US dollar in early trade
Risk appetite weakened amid mounting concerns about inflatio...
IndiGo bars specially-abled child: Scindia says no human being should have to go through this
Had barred a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at...
2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali
The Haryana Roadways driver drove rashly despite being warne...
Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest
Police personnel deployed to provide security to SDMC offici...