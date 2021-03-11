Camps in Haryana schools for distribution of SIMs from today

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 8

Telecom companies have decided to organise camps in schools from Monday for the distribution of SIM cards among students.

The move comes a day after The Tribune highlighted the issue in a news report titled “No SIM, tablets to Haryana pupils of no use”.

“Jio and Airtel will organise camps in schools from Monday to provide SIM cards to students,” said a government spokesperson.

In a statement issued today, the government said along with camps, mobile device management software had been arranged in all tablets so that students couldn’t see unwanted content, but its activation was mandatory. “All tablets are Wi-Fi enabled. These are not being taken back from students.”

Meanwhile, DEO Rajpal said: “SIM cards have been given to the students but a few of these haven’t been activated due to the verification of documents. Only ID verification is in process.”