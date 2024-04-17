 Camps on, but residents reluctant to self-certify property IDs: Karnal MC : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  Camps on, but residents reluctant to self-certify property IDs: Karnal MC

Camps on, but residents reluctant to self-certify property IDs: Karnal MC

Camps on, but residents reluctant to self-certify property IDs: Karnal MC


Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 16

Residents of Karnal city are reluctant to self-certify their property IDs, a process that aims to ensure the accuracy and authenticity of the property ownership records.

The tax branch of the Municipal Corporation, Karnal, is holding camps in the different wards of the city to assist the residents for them to self-certify their properties. Despite this, people are showing less enthusiasm and very less number of people are coming forward.

There are 1.68 lakh properties in the city comprising 84,000 residential, 14,000 commercial, 8,000 mixed-use, 2,000 special category, 1,200 industrial and 1,300 institutional properties and 57,500 vacant plots. After the portal went live for raising objections in property IDs, a total of 58,810 complaints were received, of which the authorities have resolved 44,960 complaints. So far, nearly 22,800 people got their properties IDs certified, which is very less in comparison to the total number of properties.

“Self-certification of the property is necessary for issuing no dues certificate. To make people aware about the self-certification, camps are being organised at ward level. As many as 18 teams have been constituted to cover all 20 wards. Each team comprises two members, who are visiting door-to-door to assist people for self-certification,” said Zonal Taxation Officer Ankush Prashar, who is also nodal officer of the programme.

Tax branch Superintendent Gagandeep Singh said the team members were assisting people in the self-certification process. They were also noting down any discrepancy in the property IDs, which was further resolved by a team working at the office.

He said after the self-certification, no one could see the information of the property except the owner. “Self-certification of the IDs will secure the data of the individual’s property and nobody can see the information,” he added.

MC Commissioner Abhishek Meena appealed to the residents to self-certify their property IDs.

