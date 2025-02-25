Campus notes: 40th annual sports competition

The closing and prize distribution ceremony of the 40th sports competition Dayanand Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Kurukshetra, was held recently. At the two-day sports competition, about 212 students participated in various sports events. Dr Rajinder Singh, Principal, SD College, Ambala Cantt, as the chief guest at the event, said sports were an important part of student life as it taught us to face the challenges of life. Along with studies, students should make sports an important part of their daily routine, he added. College Principal Dr Upasana Ahuja said inculcating sports into one’s daily routine enhanced physical and mental strength. She exhorted the students to adopt a healthy and disciplined lifestyle by making sports an essential part of their life. She encouraged students to perform well. The Best player award for session 2024-2025 was given to Kanwaljeet Kaur, who also received a cash prize of Rs 1,100.

4 students secure jobs in firms

Sonepat: 12 students of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology, Murthal, have been selected for jobs in four companies. Vice-Chancellor Shree Prakash Singh congratulated the selected students and wished them a bright future. Singh said the identity of any educational institution was determined by the students studying there. Students were the brand ambassadors of any educational institution, he added. The university administration was trying to get as many students as possible placed during their studies so that they could contribute to the development of the country, he said.

Lecture on entrepreneurship

Ambala: A guest lecture on “Entrepreneurship and Start-up Ecosystem and Networking Skills for Career Advancement” was organised by the Department of Commerce, Institute Innovation Cell, Management Association and Commerce Association of Sanatan Dharma College, Ambala Cantonment. The main objective of the programme was to introduce students to the world of entrepreneurship and start-ups and to impart necessary networking skills for career development. The keynote speaker of the program, Dr Sunil Kumar of IILM University, Gurugram, provided information about the importance of entrepreneurship, the start-up ecosystem and its development process. Dr Kumar also shared tips on effective networking to achieve success in careers. Students were taught how to shape ideas and strengthen business relationships through networking.