Campus notes: AIDS awareness drive

Guru Nanak Khalsa College's Red Ribbon Club organised a two-day programme to spread awareness on AIDS. Essay-writing, poster-making and slogan-writing competitions were organised as part of the event. College teachers Anika, Manisha, Kavita and Shilpi Bakshi were members of the jury. Lakshya Kamboj got first place in the essay-writing competition, Sandhya in poster-making competition and Navpreet Kaur in slogan-writing. RRC coordinator Dr Vinay Chandel informed the students about the objectives of the club. The officiating principal of the college, Dr Pratima Sharma, distributed the prizes.

Entrepreneurship food stall

Yamunanagar: The Department of Food and Nutrition, in collaboration with Institution Innovation Council of Guru Nanak Girls College, organised an entrepreneurship food stall on the college campus. B.Sc Home Science students Anu, Simran, Neeru, Muskan and Neha prepared garlic bread and banana cupcakes. The stall was put up to make the students aware of entrepreneurship in the food business. The college director, Dr Varinder Gandhi and acting principal, Prof Narinder Pal Kaur, told the students that good cooking along with entrepreneurship skills can help them to become financially self-reliant in future. The event was organised under the supervision of Dr Prabhjot Kaur, Ruhi Grewal and other teachers of the Department of Food and Nutrition.

Devi Lal's death anniversary

Jagadhri: Chaudhary Devi Lal Educational Institutions observed the 24th death anniversary of the late leader. Faculty members, employees and students paid floral tributes to Devi Lal and observed a two-minute silence in his memory. Saplings were also planted on the institution's premises. Managing committee chief secretary Akash Chawla, administrator Manish Trivedi, principal Dr Basant Kumar and other officials exhorted the students to learn from the life-journey of the late leader and adopt his ideals.

Students shine in national contests

Kaithal: Two students of Indira Gandhi Mahila Mahavidyalaya have brought laurels to the college by securing second position in national-level competitions. Manju of BA first year won the second prize in the essay-writing competition, and Kajal from BA third year in the slogan-writing competition. The said competitions were held online at the national level under the joint aegis of Kumari Vidyavati Anand DAV College, Karnal and Markanda National College, Shahabad, to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The college principal, Dr Aarti Garg, congratulated Manju and Kajal.