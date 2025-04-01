Campus notes: Bhangra, qawwali at annual day

Seth Jai Parkash Polytechnic, Damla, celebrated its annual day with great enthusiasm and fervour. The event commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp — symbolising knowledge and prosperity — followed by a soulful Ganesh Vandana performance. Principal Anil Kumar said the cultural performances mesmerised the audience. A qawwali performance showcased the beauty of Sufi music, and western and classical dance performances were much-loved by the audience. A high-spirited Bhangra showcase celebrated Punjabi heritage, and a patriotic performance evoked a deep sense of national pride. A prize distribution ceremony was held to honour winners of various state-level competitions, recognising their outstanding achievements in academics, sports and cultural activities. Seven staff members, who have completed 25 years of service at the polytechnic, were honoured by Chairman Ashok Kumar.

Breast, cervical cancer lecture

Rewari: A lecture on breast and cervical cancer was recently organised by the Youth Red Cross unit of Indira Gandhi University here. The chief speakers for the event were Dr Jayprakash, Senior Consultant and Surgeon (Oncology), and Dr Jyoti Pannu of Fortis Hospital. Coordinator Dr Samriddhi honoured the speakers with plants and mementos. Youth Red Cross counsellor Dr Jaswinder Singh outlined the framework of the event. Dr Pannu talked about breast and cervical cancer. Dr Jayprakash shared information on the prevention and treatment of cancer. The event was hosted by Kanak, a student at the institute. Dr Bharti, Dr Jaswinder and volunteers of the Youth Red Cross were among those present at the event.

Campus placement drive

Kurukshetra: A campus placement drive was recently organised at Dayanand Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Kurukshetra. The placement drive was led by an Indian stock broker and fintech company. The interview was conducted in five rounds. Five students — Nisha, Nancy, Aarushi, Aastha and Bhumika — were selected. Principal Dr Upasana Ahuja said such activities boosted the morale of students, and helped them uncover their hidden capabilities.

Poster, slogan contests

Karnal: Dyal Singh College, Karnal, recently organised a series of events aimed at enriching students through knowledge, creativity, awareness and national pride. Four major events — covering career guidance, science and sustainability, social issues and financial literacy — were conducted across the campus. The day began with a session on career opportunities in the armed forces, organised by the Career Guidance and Placement Cell and the NCC Unit. Brigadier NK Bhandari (retd), an alumnus of the college, talked about the armed forces. Principal Dr Ashima Gakhar commended his service. Kiran Kumar coordinated the event. Simultaneously, the Physics Association conducted a poster-making competition on the theme “Role of Science in Sustainable Development”, with 28 students showcasing scientific solutions for a greener future. Sara Jain, Anu and Janvee clinched the top spots at the event. Judges Dr Rajni Seth and Dr Devinder Singh praised the students’ creativity. The Biology Association organised a slogan-writing competition on social and environmental themes like mental health, women empowerment and plastic pollution. Bhawana, Chahat Chauhan and Tamanna Devi secured the top positions. The event was judged by Dr Amanpreet Kaur Kalsi and Dr Aditi Shreeya Bali, under the leadership of Dr Suhana Rao and Dr Sonal Saluja.