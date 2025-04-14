Campus notes: Cricket team wins national championship

The women’s cricket team of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) has won the All-India Inter University Cricket Championship (Women) 2024-25. The MDU team defeated the Calicut University team by 7 runs in the final match of the championship, held at KIIT University, Bhubaneswar. The MDU women’s team batted first and scored 79 runs. MDU’s Manjeet was the top scorer with 27 runs in 34 balls. Calicut University was restricted to 73 runs for 7 wickets in 20 overs. MDU bowler Gulshan took 3 wickets for 8 runs in 4 overs, and Priya Khasa also took 3 wickets for 9 runs in 4 overs. Gulshan was selected as the Player of the Tournament for her excellent performance. MDU Vice-Chancellor Rajbir Singh congratulated the team and the supporting staff on the achievement. Sports Director Randeep Rana also congratulated the winning team.

Mahendragarh: A 10-day research methodology course for social science research is being organised by the Department of Psychology, Central University of Haryana (CUH). The workshop aims to equip early-career researchers with essential methodological tools to undertake rigorous and impactful research in social sciences. Shalini Singh of the Department of Psychology, Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, delivered a lecture on “Threats, Challenges, and Solutions in Social Science Research”. Her lecture focused on methodological limitations, ethical dilemmas and the evolving role of researchers. Dr Vishal Pasricha from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, CUH, introduced the participants to LaTeX and Overleaf, powerful tools for professional research writing and publication. His hands-on session focused on the practical application of these platforms in formatting theses, research papers and academic reports, thereby enhancing the participants’ scholarly output. Dr Vishnu Narayan Kucheria, course director, motivated the participants to engage actively by asking questions and seeking clarification on complex concepts. He emphasised the importance of curiosity and dialogue in academic learning. Payal Kanwar Chandel, Dean, School of Humanities and Social Sciences and course co-director, expressed gratitude to the resource persons for their contributions.

Mahendragarh: A two-day national seminar on “Crises in Bangladesh: Problems and Challenges for India” was organised recently by the Department of Political Science and the School of Social Sciences of Central University of Haryana. Inaugurating the event, Vice-Chancellor Tankeshwar Kumar claimed that many protests in Bangladesh were strategically instigated with specific objectives. Dr Rajeev Nayan of Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, as the keynote speaker, emphasised the importance of understanding nationalism within its cultural and historical contexts. He argued that the current discourse in Bangladesh diverged significantly from its historical roots, suggesting an urgent need to rethink the framework of international relations in this context. Satish Kumar from IGNOU discussed the growing unrest in Bangladesh, and claimed that it could lead to increasing radicalism. He stressed the importance of India taking a more active role in addressing the crisis, and ensuring regional stability. The seminar provided a platform for these critical discussions, underlining the interconnectedness of Bangladesh’s situation and India’s national security concerns. Social worker Capt Hansraj also addressed the inaugural session. Prof Rajiv Kumar Singh, Head of Department, Political Science, briefed the attendees about the programme. He said the seminar set the stage for a deeper exploration of the complex challenges posed by the situation in Bangladesh and its implications for India.

Mahendragarh: Rasna Kumari, a student of the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the Central University of Haryana (CUH), secured the first prize for her poster presentation at “Emerging Trends in Pharmaceutical Sciences – Research Market”, an international conference organised by the Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Sri Adichunchanagiri College of Pharmacy, Faculty of Pharmacy, Adichunchanagiri University. Kumari’s poster presentation showcased her research findings on the development of a novel formulation of Justicia adhatoda root extract to treat polymicrobial wound infections. The achievement was appreciated by Vice-Chancellor Tankeshwar Kumar. The VC also congratulated Dr Tarun Kumar and Dr Manisha Pandey, who supervised Kumari’s research.