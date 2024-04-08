Campus notes: Daulat Ram to host ‘Greenovate’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The Global Association of Economics Education, Daulat Ram College Students’ Chapter, is set to introduce ‘Greenovate’, a platform where marketing prowess will meet sustainability. The event is open to undergraduate students, who can participant in teams of up to three persons. The event will comprise of three rounds: a quiz on April 10, crafting a visionary marketing plan from April 12-17 and a final presentation on April 21. Winners would receive a prize worth Rs 10,000. Interested students can register for the event till April 9.

‘Econfiesta’ at Deshbandhu tomorrow

The Economics Society of Deshbandhu College is all set to launch Econfiesta-2024. Scheduled for April 9, the event will feature a quiz that will test business and finance acumen, a treasure hunt for adventurous participants, and ‘Case-O-Nomics’, a platform for solving real-life business dilemmas. Participants can also showcase their talent in ‘Economicry’ by impersonating famous personalities, and demonstrate artistic flair in rangoli competition.

