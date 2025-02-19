Campus notes: Disaster management camp organised

Karnal: A one-day first aid and disaster management training camp was organised at Dyal Singh College, Karnal, under the joint aegis of the Youth Red Cross, National Service Scheme (NSS), NCC Army Wing and NCC Air Wing. More than 100 students participated in the camp and gained insights into handling emergency situations. Dr Ashima Gakhar, principal, Dyal Singh College, highlighted the significance of first aid and disaster management. She emphasised that the primary objective of first aid is to provide immediate assistance to those in distress. She said even with limited resources, prompt first aid measures can be life-saving. She pointed out that trained individuals can contribute significantly by distributing relief material, relocating affected individuals to safer locations and implementing pre-disaster preparedness strategies.Naresh Pal, a trainer from the District Red Cross Society, demonstrated essential first-aid techniques. He focused on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and explained its crucial role in saving lives during cardiac emergencies. Additionally, he elaborated on various safety measures and rapid response techniques necessary during natural disasters.

Mock interviews conducted

Yamunanagar: Mock interviews were conducted by career guidance and placement cell of Maharaja Agrasen College, Jagadhri, for the final year students. These interviews were conducted in line with actual interviews where students were supposed to face around like group discussion, typing test, technical interview and verbal aptitude. Dr Karuna, officiating principal of the college, said our sole aim was to provide everyone with a fair chance of employment. The students can work on their weaknesses and come out with a better version of themselves. Gourav Bareja, convenor of the placement cell, said we had been working hard in infusing the right skills among students.

NCC ‘C’ Certificate examination

Ambala: The National Cadet Corps (NCC) ‘C’ Certificate examination was conducted at Sanatan Dharma College, Ambala Cantonment, under the guidance of Commandant Brigadier Vikas Rai Shandilya, Deputy Commander Colonel Anil Jhijheria, Colonel Anup Rawat (Commanding Officer, 12 HR Battalion), Colonel Jagjot Singh (Commanding Officer, 15 HR Battalion), and Major Nilima Gaur (Administrative Officer, 1 HR Battalion). A total of 486 cadets appeared for the examination. The ‘C’ Certificate examination is a crucial assessment for the NCC cadets, evaluating their knowledge, discipline and leadership skills. It serves as a significant milestone for those aspiring to join the Armed Forces or pursue leadership roles in several fields.