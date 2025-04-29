Campus notes: Farewell at Yamunanagar college

Guru Nanak Girls College organised a grand farewell for the outgoing students across the arts, commerce and science. During the event, final-year students bid their goodbyes to their college. A vibrant cultural programme, including soulful songs, set a nostalgic and emotional atmosphere. Dr Varinder Gandhi, the college director and Prof Narinder Pal Kaur, the officiating principal, were the chief guests. In her address, Dr Gandhi wished the students a prosperous future and urged them to remain honest in all their endeavours. She assured them the college would continue to support students facing challenges in pursuing higher education. Dr Gandhi extended her best wishes for the students’’ upcoming exams and reminded them education is the true wealth that stays with a person throughout life. A highlight of the event was a ramp walk, where Deepakshi was crowned Miss GNG (UG) and Priyanka received the title of Miss GNG (PG). In other categories, Anjali was awarded Miss PG Arts, while another Anjali claimed the title of Miss PG Commerce. Pinkal was honoured as Miss PG Science. Special titles were also presented: Harpreet Kaur won Miss Graceful and Gurpreet Kaur was named Miss Simplicity. In the undergraduate category, Simran was declared Miss UG Arts, Saloni was Miss UG Commerce, and Mahima was named Miss UG Science. From the Education Department, Gunjan earned the title of Miss B.A. B.Ed., Aastha was named Miss BSc BEd and Akanksha was crowned Miss Education.

POCSO awareness session for staff

Damla: Swaraj Public School hosted a session for its teachers on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Ranjan Sharma, a legal officer from the Women and Child Development Department, led the session, emphasising the Act’’s role in safeguarding children’’s rights. He shared child helpline numbers, highlighting their importance in reporting and addressing child abuse cases. Sharma said the POCSO Act plays a critical role in protecting children from sexual offences and ensuring their safety. Gurpreet Singh, a social worker, focused on stress-management techniques for educators. The principal, Jyoti Nagpal Sethi, welcomed the resource persons and presented them with a planter. Teachers participated actively in the discussion, sharing their insights and gaining valuable knowledge on creating a safe environment for students.

Dental Check-up Camp

Karnal: Dyal Singh Public School, Sector 7, hosted an oral health (dental) check-up for its Class V students. The camp, coordinated by Sujata Gupta, former principal of KVA DAV College for Women, and dental surgeon Dr Babita Ahlawat, provided a thorough examination of the students’’ oral health. The initiative aimed to raise awareness about dental hygiene and detect early signs of tooth decay, gum problems or other oral disorders. The principal, Shalini Narang, said the students were also given tips on proper brushing techniques and maintaining good oral health habits.

Educational trip to historic temples

Kaithal: Indira Gandhi (PG) Mahila Mahavidyalaya, under the Indian Knowledge System Cell, organised a one-day educational trip for its UG and PG students to Salasar Dham and Khatu Shyam Mandir. The trip, supported by Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kaithal MLA Aditya Surjewala, was attended by 41 students. Shweta Tanwar, principal in-charge (evening), said the trip aimed to provide students with an opportunity to study ancient Indian knowledge systems while also exploring the country’s rich culture and heritage.

English Language Day celebrated

Bawal: Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University College of Agriculture, Bawal, celebrated World English Language Day. The celebration featured a variety of interactive and fun-filled activities like 'Open Mic Session' where students entertained the audience with their poems, short stories, and songs etc. A tongue-twister contest tested the participants' fluency and articulation, filling the room with laughter and energy as students tackled a series of tricky tongue twisters. It was followed by a short play, story writing competition and pronunciation challenge, where participants showcased their pronunciation accuracy and phonetic precision, highlighting the importance of clarity in spoken English. Principal Dr Naresh Kaushik emphasised the importance of language as a powerful tool for communication and self-expression. The event ended on a high note with a vote of thanks by event coordinator Dr Sonam.