Campus notes: Food festival

Rohtak: The country’s rich culinary flavours and gastronomic heritage was displayed at ‘Rang-Vyanjan’ organised on the campus of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) at Rohtak. The visitors at the food festival savoured the traditional delicacies of Punjab, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and northeastern states, besides millet magic and balling delights from the Indian oven. MDU Vice-Chancellor Professor Rajbir Singh and Institute of Hotel and Tourism Management Director Professor Ashish Dahiya welcomed the dignitaries, including prominent industrialists, doctors, journalists, academicians and other guests.
Annual sports meet
Karnal: Students of Guru Nanak Khalsa College participated enthusiastically in the annual sports meet organised on campus. Rajiv Goel, president of Pipli Grain Market Arhtiyas Association, was the chief guest. College principal Dr Gurinder Singh highlighted the achievements of the college at the event. In his address he said the college alumni were serving at high positions across the country. Ashu emerged as the best male athlete, while Reeta was adjudged the best female athlete.
