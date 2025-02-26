Campus notes: lecture on self-motivation held

Kurukshetra: A lecture on “Self-Motivation and Transformation Through Ikigai” was recently organised by the department of English, Kurukshetra University. Department Chairperson Brajesh Sawhney presented an outline of the concept of ‘Ikigai’. Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva said the concept was based on the Ancient Indian Wisdom enshrined in Vedas and scriptures. Sachdeva emphasised the value of integrating passion with utmost sincerity and working with a clear purpose. Connect India Japan founder Nupur Tewari, as the keynote speaker, delivered an engaging talk highlighting the value of transparency, small things, meaning of happiness, and finding the purpose of life. A person’s ego, habit of making excuses and negative attitude hampered the path to happiness. Tewari said the value of mindful thinking made a person happy.

NEP-2020 painting programme

Sonepat: Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology, Murthal, organised a painting event on the theme National Education Policy-2020. The event witnessed the participation of over 50 students, who creatively expressed their interpretation of the policy through art. Vice-Chancellor Prakash Singh said NEP-2020 would play an important role in making India a developed nation. The policy would work towards making the country self-reliant in the field of science and technology, he added. He said the university was moving towards implementing the policy. Singh praised the participants and coordinators for their dedication in bringing out the essence of the policy through their artistic expression. The university was committed to promoting creative and educational initiatives in line with national policies, he added.

Advertisement

Printing industry-academia meet

Kurukshetra: World Printing Day was celebrated through an industry-academia meet at the Institute of Mass Communication and Media Technology, Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra, in collaboration with the Himachal Pradesh Print and Pack Association. On this occasion, the association’s advisor, Surendra Jain, said there were a plethora of job opportunities in packaging printing. Jain said that, at present, the industry in India was valued at $7.5 million. Institute of Mass Communication and Media Technology Director Maha Singh Poonia said the university’s students should be its brand ambassadors. Prasant Vats of Operation and Legal, India Printing Packaging and Allied Machinery Manufacturing Association, said digitalisation had given a new dimension to the printing industry. Programme coordinator Kanwardeep Sharma said such events would be conducted frequently in future, imbibing the spirit of NEP-2020.