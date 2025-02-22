Campus notes: Mathematics lecture held

Sonepat: A two-day lecture was organised by the Mathematics Department of Bhagat Phool Singh Women’s University, Khanpur Kalan. Jitendra Singh Sikka, Head, Mathematics Department, Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak, was the keynote speaker at the event. Sikka said Srinivasa Ramanujan crossed many hurdles in life, and today the whole country remembered him. He was passionate about mathematics but was weak in other subjects, Sikka added, stating that there was no alternative to hard work. “Determine your goal and work hard, regardless of what the subject is,” he said. He appealed to the students ensure that studies and sports were their priority. Vice-Chancellor Sudesh said mathematics was a very important subject and the employment opportunities in the field were immense. She said the most important thing in a student’s life was to clearly determine one’s goal. “When we develop a passion to achieve our goal, success is certain,” she added.

Symposium on IP rights

Mahendragarh: The Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Cell of the Central University of Haryana (CUH), Mahendragarh, organised a national symposium on intellectual property rights. The symposium aimed to create awareness about the rights, and equip participants with insights on innovation, patents and copyright, fostering a culture of research and innovation in academia. Tankeshwar Kumar emphasised the significance of intellectual property in driving holistic development. He encouraged researchers and faculty to prioritise patents and copyrights in their academic pursuits, stating that innovation was a modern way to serve society. He highlighted CUH’s remarkable achievement of filing over 160 patents, with 60 patents already granted. Dr Rahul Taneja from the Department of Science and Technology (DST) explained the concept, utility, types and applications of intellectual property rights in the modern research landscape. Dr Shikha Rastogi, Senior Principal Scientist at the Innovation Protection Unit of CSIR, provided practical guidance on patent drafting, filing and management, which was particularly valuable for researchers and first-time patent applicants.

1-day start-up workshop

Yamunanagar: The Department of Computer Science and the Training and Employment Cell of Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar, organised a one-day start-up workshop, aimed at fostering entrepreneurial skills among students under the aegis of Internal Quality Assurance Cell of the college. Dr Pratima Sharma, Officiating Principal, emphasised the importance of start-up culture in today’s economy, and encouraged students to explore innovative business ideas. Swarleen Kaur engaged the audience with real-life examples and case studies of successful start-ups like Zomato, Zepto, and others. She delved into key aspects of starting a venture, including idea generation, sources of ideas, market research, business planning, funding opportunities and government schemes. She also provided insights on securing seed funding, grants, venture capital and financial management for budding entrepreneurs and various factors affecting start-ups like demographic factors, government support and initiatives for start-ups and MSMEs. Sardar Randeep Singh Jauhar, President, Governing Body and Managing Committee, appreciated the initiative and encouraged students to develop a problem-solving mindset, stating that start-ups played a crucial role in shaping the economy.

Crop residue management camp

Kurukshetra: Indira Gandhi National College, Ladwa, in collaboration with the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Kurukshetra, organised a one-day camp on crop residue management. Principal Dr Kushal Pal said Haryana and Punjab were agricultural states, with paddy being the most widely cultivated crop. After harvest, a significant amount of crop residue was left in the fields, often burned by farmers, contributing to severe air pollution. This practice not only affected these two states but also severely impacted neighbouring regions, including Delhi, he added. Dr Sarita Rani, District Extension Specialist (Agronomy), highlighted the Central Government’s ongoing efforts to raise awareness among farmers about the importance of managing crop residue. She said incorporating crop residues into the soil could enhance land fertility. Dr Mamta, Subject Matter Specialist, Department of Meteorology, spoke about the various machines available to assist farmers in efficiently incorporating crop residues into the soil. She said this practice not only improved soil fertility but also boosted the soil’s water retention capacity and promoted the growth of beneficial microorganisms.