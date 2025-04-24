Campus notes: national-level music workshop

The post-graduate department of music at Guru Nanak Girls College recently organised a national-level workshop on “Indian Knowledge System (IKS) in Music: Foundations, Practices & Future Directions”. Lawanya Kirti Singh Kabya, Head of Department (music and dramatics), Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga; and Vanita Kale Ram, Assistant Professor (department of music), Punjabi University, Patiala, were the resource persons at the event. Both resource persons shared insights and scholarly perspectives, offering participants a deep understanding of traditional and contemporary practices within Indian music. Tabla maestro Pandit Kale Ram was the special guest at the event. Vanita delivered a mesmerising sitar performance, accompanied by Jaidev, a tabla player from a prominent gharana in Punjab. The audience was also treated to a tabla performance by Master Yuvraj, a budding artiste.

Murthal: Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology Vice-Chancellor Shri Prakash Singh has said, since the Rigvedic period, Indians had considered the earth as the mother and the sky as the father. Since the Vedic period, Indians had been protecting the earth and the environment, he added. “The Vedic tradition is still prevalent in folk customs, that is why we worship Tulsi and Peepal,” he said. To mark Earth Day, the Vice-Chancellor recently planted a sapling on the campus of the university. “In Indian culture, the entire planet is considered a family. That is why we pray for everyone’s wellbeing,” he said, adding that the temperature of the earth was gradually increasing, and environmental crises had become a matter of concern for the world. He said we could stop the rise in temperature only by conserving water and the environment, for which all of us should make efforts.

Bawal: World Earth Day was celebrated with an event themed “Our Power, Our Planet” at Bawal Agriculture College, affiliated to Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University. The programme was sponsored by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India. It was attended by students from various schools and colleges in Rewari and surrounding areas. The event aimed to spread awareness about environmental protection and sustainable life. Principal Dr Naresh Kaushik welcomed the guests and emphasised the role of youngsters in protecting environment. He said Earth Day was not just an occasion, but a call for action. The chief guest of the programme, Dr Dharmbir Yadav, exhorted the students to minimise the use of plastic, and promote the use of the cloth bags. Shalini Purohit appealed to the students to use water wisely. Many competitions were organised as part of the programme.

Kaithal: RKSD College recently hosted a lecture and poster competition on the importance of Sanskrit in modern times. Principal Satyabir Mehla and Sanskrit scholar Acharya Mahavir Prasad Vidyavachaspati highlighted Sanskrit’s scientific nature and knowledge base at the event. Head, Sanskrit department, Vinay Singhal oversaw the organisation of the event. Winners of the competitions were honoured with prizes. The event also featured cultural performances.