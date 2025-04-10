Campus notes: New research equipment

Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology (DCRUST) Vice-Chancellor Shri Prakash Singh has said the installation of the Lightsizer DLS equipment would make researchers aware of the latest technology. The VC was inaugurating the Zeta Potential and Particle Size Analyser at the Central Instrumentation Laboratory of the university. He said the instrument would bring a significant boost to the research and academic efforts of the university. The VC said many other state-of-the-art instruments — including an infrared spectrophotometer, BET analyser and an impedance analyser — were available at the laboratory. He said the advanced capabilities of the Lightsizer DLS equipment would enable researchers to accurately measure important parameters such as particle size, zeta potential and molecular weight, which were vital for areas such as nanotechnology, biotechnology and material science. “This sophisticated instrument will promote innovation driven research in various areas, including polymer science, colloid chemistry, drug-delivery systems and protein aggregation studies. It has utility in many disciplines, such as chemistry, physics, biology, pharmacology and engineering, making it a very important interdisciplinary resource,” he said.

‘Dwadash Bhaav’ research paper

Rohtak: Dr Anjali Duhan, Professor (Visual Arts), Maharshi Dayanand University, has presented a research paper on ‘Dwadash Bhaav’ at an international conference held at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. ‘Dwadash Bhaav’ is a published illustrated Mughal text, in which the story written in Sanskrit has been translated to Persian. Through the text, it is known how Mughal emperors used to learn the knowledge traditions of India.

50th foundation day

Rohtak: Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) is set to celebrate its 50th foundation day on April 19. At a meeting held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Rajbir Singh on Wednesday, discussions were held regarding the management of the event. The VC said MDU’s journey would be celebrated on its 50th foundation day, adding that the university had covered many dimensions in the 50 years. MDU’s achievements in education, research, culture, sports and other fields would be showcased on the occasion, he said. Alumni, retired teachers and non-teaching employees will be invited and felicitated at the event.

Anti-drug drive

Karnal: An anti-drug pledge campaign was carried out by the Drug and Tobacco Control Cell in collaboration with the National Service Scheme at Dyal Singh College from April 5 to April 9. The initiative was part of a state-wide awareness campaign promoting a drug-free Haryana. The campaign aimed to educate students, and the community, on the harmful effects of drug abuse and the importance of maintaining a healthy and drug-free lifestyle. The event saw the enthusiastic participation of students from different disciplines, who were administered a pledge to stay away from drugs and work towards a cleaner and healthier environment. Principal Ashima Gakkhar led the campaign, and emphasised the significance of such awareness programmes in shaping the future of the state and ensuring the wellbeing of the youth.