Campus notes: 'Science Behind Miracles' event

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:56 AM Mar 02, 2025 IST
Mahendragarh: The Central University of Haryana (CUH), Mahendragarh, organised a two-day event featuring the “Science Behind Miracles and Liquid Nitrogen Show” and an expert lecture on Friday. The event was held in collaboration with the Directorate of Science and Technology (DST), Haryana, under the theme “Empowering Indian Youth for Global Leadership in Science and Innovation for Viksit Bharat”. Amitava Sen Gupta, former professor at CSIR National Physical Laboratory, New Delhi, was the expert speaker at the programme. The event was presided over by CUH Vice-Chancellor Tankeshwar Kumar. Registrar Suneel Kumar and Dean (Research) Pawan Kumar Sharma were among those present at the event. Amitava Sen Gupta delivered a lecture on “Navigating the World: The Physics Behind Satellite Navigation”, discussing the fundamental principles of navigation and its relevance in today’s world, along with the ongoing advancements in this field.

Eye & dental check-up camp

Yamunanagar: The Electoral Literacy Club and the Youth Red Cross Club of Mukand Lal National College jointly organised a free eye and dental check-up camp on the college campus recently. The event witnessed the participation of approximately 500 students and staff members. A team of dental specialists from Mukand Lal Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar, including Dr Bulbul, Dr Ashwini, Dr Rajesh, Dr Shruti and Dr Manish, conducted intensive dental check-ups and delivered lectures on dental care and hygiene. Additionally, counsellors Lubhanshi and Rinku from the District Mental Health Team raised awareness about mental health among the students. Dr Indu Kapoor, an eye specialist from Swaraj Devi Hospital, Radaur, conducted eye examinations and educated the students about the adverse effects of excessive digital screen usage on eye health.

Cricket tournament held

Rewari: A cricket tournament for MBA (integrated, first and second-year students) was recently organised at Indira Gandhi University, Meerpur, in Rewari by the Management Club and Department of Management. Dr Aditi Sharma, Dean and Director of Sports, was the chief guest at the event. Dr Samridhi, Head, Management Department, emphasised the importance of sports for teaching life values, while Mayank Bansal, head, Management Club, talked about future sports events. Dr Sharma honoured the winning team with a memento.

