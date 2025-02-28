Campus notes: Seminar on Indian knowledge system

Karnal: Dyal Singh College, Karnal, organised a one-day online national seminar on "Indian knowledge system: Text and context". The seminar featured in-depth discussions among scholars, researchers and educators from across the country. The presence of around 500 participants from 21 states reflects the extensive reach and educational significance of the event. Experts, researchers and students from states such as Assam, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala and Tamil Nadu participated in the seminar. Principal Dr Ashima Gakhar highlighted the vastness of the Indian education system, its scientific nature and its indispensability in the modern context. Chief guest Rajeev Ratan, Commissioner, Karnal Division and Director, Science and Technology, Haryana, stated that the Indian knowledge tradition was not limited to spirituality only but also revealed a deep understanding of subjects such as science, mathematics, medicine, art and management in ancient India. He said research in the field of Indian Knowledge System could lead to new discoveries.

Seminar on abrogation of Article 370

Kaithal: The department of political science at RKSD College, Kaithal, organised a two-day national seminar on "Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir: Understanding the abrogation of Article 370 and beyond." The event was inaugurated by Indresh Kumar (RSS national executive member), with a keynote address by Prof Rajbir Yadav, former VC, BMU, Rohtak). Experts discussed the historical, political, and strategic aspects of Article 370, emphasising the need for social integration and a strong stance against terrorism. Over 70 research scholars presented papers across multiple sessions. The valedictory session, chaired by Dr Pritam Singh, featured insights from Ranjan Chauhan (Jammu & Kashmir Study Centre) and other experts. The seminar concluded that post-abrogation, conditions in Jammu & Kashmir were improving in India's favour, requiring diplomatic vigilance and social cohesion.

Conference on Artificial Intelligence

Sonepat: The intellectual property rights cell and the law department jointly organised a national conference on the topic "Future of intellectual property in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI): Changing legal paradigms" at Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Khanpur Kalan. Prof Sudesh, Vice-Chancellor of Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Prof Sudesh, said awareness about patents was important. She said the objective of the event was to increase awareness about intellectual property rights and to focus on AI and digital technology. She said the teaching research work in an educational institution should be patented. This not only gave recognition to the institution on the world stage but also increased economic resources. The Director of the Indian Law Institute, Professor Dr VK Ahuja emphasised the importance of developing a legal framework to address the challenges posed by AI. He explained how Artificial Intelligence-driven innovation was reshaping traditional notions of ownership, patent and copyright laws.

Students excel in Trinity exams

Ambala: As many as 36 students of MM International School, Mullana, have achieved distinction and six students earned a merit position in the Trinity School of London Examination for GESE: General examination in spoken English, setting a remarkable benchmark for academic excellence. The initiative was taken to develop linguistic confidence and global communication skills. Dr Parul Nagpal, Director of MM International School, and Sunita Dosaj, Principal, extended their wishes to students and faculty. "The remarkable achievement underscores our commitment to providing world-class education and our dedication to excellence," said Dr Parul Nagpal.