Campus notes: ‘Spandan-2025’ cultural fest

Mahendragarh: ‘Spandan-2025’, the annual cultural fest of Central University of Haryana (CUH), was recently organised at the university. Vice-Chancellor Tankeshwar Kumar inaugurated the event. Mamta Yadav, member, Haryana Public Service Commission, and MLA Kanwar Singh Yadav were among those present at the event. Through vibrant performances, students showcased India’s rich and diverse cultural heritage. Kumar said such events provided students with opportunities for holistic development beyond academics. Before the inaugural session, Anand Sharma, Dean (Student Welfare), outlined the schedule of the event, stating that teams from 10 different universities of the state and the Delhi-NCR region were participating. The opening session featured mesmerising performances, including musical yoga and cultural dances — including folk dances from Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Deputy Dean (Student Welfare) Renu Yadav.

Expert talks sustainability at NSS Camp

Karnal: A seven-day National Service Scheme (NSS) camp hosted by Dyal Singh College is underway. Principal Ashima Gakhar exhorted volunteers to become responsible citizens. Kuljinder Mohan Singh Batth, president, alumni association, urged students to connect with traditional knowledge to uncover the wisdom of ages. Vijay Setia, chairman and MD, Chaman Lal Setia Export Ltd, talked about innovation and success, while Gaurav Maahy, a Chartered Accountant, highlighted the importance of financial literacy. Dr Jai Kumar of the Youth Red Cross Society of the college led a group discussion on topics such as disaster management and organ donation. Volunteers visited Krishi Vigyan Kendra, National Dairy Research Institute (KVK-NDRI), where Dr PK Saraswat, Head, KVK, emphasised the role of science in farming and sustainable practices. Volunteers celebrated women empowerment through poetry, discussions and creative expression during a ‘kavi sammelan’ at the college. Dr Dinesh Kumar, State National Service Scheme Officer, Haryana, and Dr Anand Kumar, NSS Coordinator, Kurukshetra University, also addressed the volunteers.

Convocation at Jhajjar college

Jhajjar: The 56th convocation of Government Post Graduate Nehru College, Jhajjar, was held recently. Cooperative and Tourism Minister Dr Arvind Sharma, as the chief guest at the event, motivated students to start their own start-ups, stating that the New Education Policy emphasised skill development. Principal Dr Dalbir Singh presented the annual report of the college and Dr Surendra Poonia coordinated the event while Dr Pushpendra Kadyan and Dr Kavita conducted the stage. As many as 566 postgraduates — of Hindi, English, Psychology, Commerce, Mathematics, Computer Science and Mass Communication and Journalism courses — and 629 undergraduate students of various courses were awarded degrees at the event. Professors Dr Pratap Phalswal, Surila, Shrikishan Chahar, Rakesh Pasrija, Dr Lalit Kumar, Dr Sandeep Kumar, Dr Amit Bhardwaj, Saurabh Jain, Dr Priyanka, Dr Shrikrishna Duhan and Dr Kuldeep invited the graduates of their respective faculties on stage to receive their degrees. Under the guidance of Dr Tamsa and Dr Tina Chawla, students of the Music Department performed Saraswati Vandana.

Kaithal girl shines at essay contest

Kaithal: Kanishka, a student of BA (Economics-6th semester) at RKSD College, Kaithal, recently participated in a state-level essay-writing competition organised by the Department of Economics, Guru Nanak Girls College, Santpura, on the occasion of Social Justice Day. Kanishka secured the second position in the competition. Principal Satyabir Mehla and Suraj Walia, Head, Economics Department, congratulated her on her achievement.

Distance & online learning seminar

Kurukshetra: The valedictory session of the ICSSR-sponsored two-day national seminar on “Convergence of Regular, Online & ODL modes and Technology Integration in Higher Education” recently concluded at Faculty Lounge, Kurukshetra University. Registrar Dr Virender Pal, as the chief guest at the event, highlighted the flexibility, cost-effectiveness and locational benefits of technology integration in the distance mode of education. The keynote speaker, Dr Vinod Singh Yadav, Deputy Secretary, UGC, delved into the employability of distance learners. Controller of Examination Dr Ankeshwar Prakash delivered a special address on issues related to the examination system. Prof Manjula Chaudhary talked about incorporating new ways of assessment and making use of the latest technology. Seminar Convenor Dr Kushwinder Kaur presented the seminar report and delivered the vote of thanks.