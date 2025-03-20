Campus notes: Students shine at 5-day camp

Students of the Youth Red Cross of Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar, recently participated in a five-day university-level camp organised by Kurukshetra University. At the camp, students were given information about first-aid training and diseases such as TB and HIV-AIDS. Students of the club stood second in the group dance competition, and third in the drama presentation contest. Club coordinator Dr Vinay Chandel and Principal Dr Pratima Sharma congratulated the students and teachers on the success of the programme. The Principal said such camps were helpful in the all-round development of students. Governing Body and Managing Committee President Sardar Randeep Singh Jauhar encouraged students to participate enthusiastically in such programmes.

Kaithal college excels at ECONOVERSE

Kaithal: Students of the Economics Department of RKSD College, Kaithal, have secured the third position in two events — ‘Quiz-E-Biz’ and ‘Meme-O-nomics’ — at ECONOVERSE-2025, a national inter-college fest organised by MCM DAV College, Chandigarh. Six students from the college participated in the fest. The students were accompanied by Suraj Walia, HoD of the Economics Department; Ritu Walia; and Dinky. Principal Satyabir Mehla and faculty members congratulated the students on their achievement.

Advertisement

Scientific innovation national seminar

Yamunanagar: The Science and Economics departments of Guru Nanak Girls College, Yamunanagar, organised a one-day multidisciplinary national seminar titled “Scientific Innovations, Technology and Economics: Interface for a Sustainable Future in India” in collaboration with ICSSR North-Western Regional Centre, Panjab University, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. Upasna Joshi, Director, ICSSR-NWRC, was the chief guest at the event. Anish Dua, Department of Zoology, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, delivered the keynote address, emphasising the connection between scientific progress and economic sustainability. Prof Deepak Sharma (School of Life Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi), Prof Anish Dua (Department of Zoology, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar) and Prof Pardeep S Chauhan (CESP, SSS, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi), during the seminar, voiced their perspectives on the topic and provided a platform for students, researchers, academicians and industry professionals to participate and presented research papers on key themes, including renewable energy, smart cities, technological innovations in agriculture, disaster management and financial inclusion for sustainable development. The event received an overwhelming response from the 127 participants. As many as 72 research papers were presented by teachers of various institutions.