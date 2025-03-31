Campus notes: Students stage plays at Rewari college

: An event titled “From Page to Stage: An Act Challenge” was organised by the Department of English at Kishanlal Public College here. The event began with coordinator and compere Dr Pratibha quoting Shakespeare’s ‘All the world’s a stage’ and appreciated the enthusiasm of students who showcased their talent by performing the roles of characters from English plays included in their curriculum. The students were judged for their expression, creativity, costumes, acting and dialogue delivery. Dr Anuradha Deepak, Dr Babita Mehra, Dr Gayatri Yadav, Dr Naresh Duggal and Dr Meghna Sharma from the English Department were the members of the jury. Gunjan won the first prize, Juhi and Shivangi bagged the second prize and Harshita the third prize. Deepak, Karthik and Nancy were awarded consolation prizes.

IGU holds lecture on International trade

Rewari: A lecture on the topic, ‘India’s International Trade and Global Challenges’, was organised by the Department of Economics at Indira Gandhi University (IGU) here. The key speaker, Prof Neelam Chaudhary, who retired from Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, touched various aspects, including domestic and international trade, classical trade theory, the global picture of foreign trade, trade structure and direction, FTA partners and SAFTA partners. She also discussed challenges, current tariffs, global trade issues and globalisation. Providing an in-depth information on economic integration and India’s current foreign trade policies, she also highlighted the steps taken by the government in these directions. Prof Satish Kumar, Dr Ritu, students and researchers from the Department of Economics, including Chitra, Anu, Avinash, Anjali, Jyoti, Rahul, Ashu and Madhu, were present on the occasion. Dr Devinder Singh from the Department of Economics concluded the event.

NCC rank ceremony

Karnal: Guru Nanak Khalsa College hosted its inaugural NCC rank ceremony with great enthusiasm and pride. Col KK Venkatraman, Commanding Officer, 7HR Bn, NCC Karnal, was the chief guest at the event. Principal Shashi Madan, NCC officer Lt Dr Devi Bhushan, SM Balraj Singh, along with members of the staff, NCC cadets and students were present on the occasion. The ceremony recognised the achievements of dedicated cadets, who were honoured with their respective ranks. Suraj was appointed as senior under officer, while Ashwani was designated as under officer. Disha was awarded the rank of company quartermaster sergeant. The rank of sergeant was conferred on Ashu, Ashish, Anisha, Harsh, Priya Punia and Pooja Bharti. Aryan Lather and Udit were appointed as corporals, whereas Manjeet Kaur and Gurjeevrn received the rank of lance corporal. In his address, the chief guest commended the cadets for their dedication, hard work and commitment to the values of the corps. He encouraged them to continue striving for excellence in their endeavours.

Classical music PROGRAMME

Karnal: The Department of Music (Vocal & Instrumental), and Music Club, along with the Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY), of Kumari Vidyavati Anand DAV College for Women organised a musical programme dedicated to promoting India’s cultural heritage. The event was in lines with the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, advocating the integration of the Indian knowledge system, values, art, culture and native languages into the educational framework, instilling a deeper appreciation of the country’s timeless traditions among the youth. The event featured a stellar performance by Pt Biswajit Roy Chowdhary, an eminent Sarod maestro, whose soul-stirring rendition enthralled the audience and transported them to a realm of spiritual and melodic bliss. Anurag Jha, a renowned Tabla maestro, complemented Pt Chowdhary’s performance with rhythmic brilliance and intricate taal patterns, creating a harmonious symphony that captivated the audience. The synergy between the two maestros left the audience spellbound. In her address, Principal Meenu Sharma emphasised that such initiatives played a pivotal role in preserving India’s artistic wealth and fostering a sense of pride and reverence for classical heritage.