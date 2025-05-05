Campus notes: Sundays on Cycle Campaign

The Kurukshetra University Dean (Students’ Welfare), the nodal officer for the UGC Fit India Mission, recently organised a drive under the Fit India Sundays on Cycle Campaign. The campaign is a nationwide fitness movement launched in December 2024 by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The initiative aims to promote cycling as a sustainable, inclusive and eco-friendly form of exercise with numerous health benefits. Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva flagged off the campaign, organised for volunteers of all the teaching departments of Kurukshetra University. Sachdeva said the campaign inspired a healthy and active lifestyle. Cycling as a form of exercise enhanced heart health, uplifted mental wellbeing, and played a crucial role in addressing the growing issue of obesity among the youth, he added, stating that it was an easy yet impactful path to staying fit. The cycle campaign began from the Vice-Chancellor’s residence, and went through the KU university market, ending at the office of the Dean (Students’ Welfare).

Inter-school basketball contest

Ambala: An inter-school basketball competition was recently organised by the Convent of Jesus and Mary, Ambala Cantonment. The contest, which witnessed the participation of five schools, was organised with the aim of promoting sportsmanship, team work and physical endurance among children. Gurbaj Singh, Chief Hockey Coach, Haryana Sports and Youth Affairs Department, encouraged the young athletes to pursue excellence in both academics and sports. The five teams — SD Vidya, Ambala Cantonment; Tulsi Public School; Cecil Convent School; Little Angel Convent School; and the Convent of Jesus and Mary Ambala — displayed endurance, team spirit and determination on the field. The final match was held between SD Vidya School and the Convent of Jesus and Mary. The host school clinched gold, with SD School bagging the second place, and Tulsi Public School the third.

Advertisement

Daylong pronunciation workshop

Yamunanagar: The languages department of Maharaja Agrasen College, and the readers club of the college, recently organised a one-day workshop on English and Hindi pronunciation skills. Dr Karuna said, in the age of competition, communication skills were a must for college students. She exhorted students to hone their English and Hindi writing skills to compete in today’s fast-changing world. Rahul, Assistant Professor (English), conducted a word-pronunciation exercise for the betterment of students. Dr Usha Devi, Assistant Professor (Hindi), conducted a Hindi word-speaking test. Readers club coordinator Dr VS Dhillon talked about reading and creative writing skills.

Advertisement

World Press Freedom Day

Yamunanagar: World Press Freedom Day was observed recently at Mukand Lal Public School, Yamunanagar. Several journalists of the region attended the event. Students shared the first edition of the school newspaper, ‘Mukand Express’, at the event. The initiative aims to empower students with the knowledge, skills and platforms necessary to express themselves freely and engage with global issues. Principal Seema Kataria emphasised the importance of press freedom in shaping young minds and fostering a sense of responsibility in the pursuit of truth. “This day marks a milestone in empowering our students with the freedom to explore, express and engage with the world through media,” she said.