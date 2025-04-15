Campus notes: Tributes paid to Dr Ambedkar

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was the architect of the Indian Constitution as well as a social reformer and vigilant watchdog of socio-economic justice and human rights. This was stated by the Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Rajbir Singh at a programme organised on the birth anniversary of the late leader. Floral tributes were paid to Dr Ambedkar's statue on the occasion. The Vice-Chancellor said Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's life was an example of struggle, courage and principles. Dr Ambedkar's contribution was not only to get reservation for Dalits and backward classes, but he also ensured equal rights and equal opportunities for all citizens in the Indian Constitution, the VC maintained. He called upon participants to imbibe thoughts of Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar in their lives. The VC also announced three fellowships in the name of Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar for undergraduate and postgraduate students. He said besides the existing research scholarships, a provision would be made to give special university research scholarships to researchers in law, journalism and economics for doing research related to Dr Ambedkar.

Ambedkar Jayanti celebrated

Kaithal: The NSS cell of the RKSD College commemorated Dr BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary with an extension lecture. Rakesh Mittal, head, History Department, served as the resource person on the occasion. He threw light on Dr Ambedkar's contributions to the Indian Constitution, his fight against social inequality and the importance of education for empowerment. Principal Satyabir Mehla and NSS programme officer Sanjay Garg addressed volunteers, emphasising on the relevance of Dr Ambedkar's ideals in today's society. Payal Kanwar Chandel, Dean, School of Humanities and Social Sciences and course co-director, expressed gratitude to the resource persons for their contributions.

Capacity-building programme

Yamunanagar:Swaraj Public School, Damla, hosted a two-day capacity-building programme on "Creative and critical thinking" organised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Pooja Batra and Kapil Batra were the resource persons on the occasion. The programme aimed to equip educators with innovative strategies to foster creativity and critical thinking skills among students. The programme included engaging sessions, interactive discussions and hands-on activities that empowered teachers with practical tools and methodologies. The sessions emphasised experiential learning, problem solving and integration of creative approaches in the curriculum to promote analytical thinking and originality among learners. At least, 60 participants from various CBSE-affiliated schools attended the workshop. Principal Jyoti Nagpal Sethi expressed gratitude to CBSE and the resource persons.

Moot court competition at CUH

Mahendragarh: The Department of Law at the Central University of Haryana (CUH), organised its second intra-moot court competition, providing students with an opportunity to enhance their advocacy and legal reasoning skills. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation, fostering a spirit of healthy competition and experiential learning among budding lawyers. Prof Tankeshwar Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, CUH, emphasised on the importance of such competitions in shaping competent legal professionals. He lauded the Department of Law for organising meaningful initiatives that promote knowledge-sharing and skill development. Encouraging students to engage actively in such activities, he highlighted their role in bridging the gap between theoretical learning and practical applications. Prof Anand Sharma, Dean (Students Welfare), reiterated the significance of moot courts in legal education. Dr Pardeep Singh, Dean, School of Law, said the department had plans to organise a national-level moot court competition soon. Dr Singh commended the efforts of the Moot Court Society and its coordinator Priya. He emphasised that moot courts serve as a crucial platform for refining legal and professional skills. He reminded law students of the nobility of the legal profession, urging them to prioritise the access to justice for marginalised litigants. He also stressed on the ethical responsibilities of future lawyers.