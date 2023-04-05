Can achieve education for all via better school infrastructure: Justice Alok Jain

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 4

Justice Alok Jain of the Punjab and Haryana High Court said the constitutional mandate and goal of educating all could be better achieved by improving the infrastructure at the school level. He was speaking at the launch of a project in Gurugram aimed at uplifting the infrastructure and amenities available in under-resourced schools on Friday.

Fundamental right of children Free and compulsory education was provided as a fundamental right to children aged 6 to 14 under the Indian Constitution and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009. The aim to bring students to schools could be achieved in a better manner if the infrastructure supported the endeavour. Justice Alok Jain, Punjab and Haryana High Court

Justice Jain said free and compulsory education was provided as a fundamental right to children aged six to 14 under the Indian Constitution and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009. The aim to bring the students to the schools could be achieved in a better manner if the infrastructure supported the endeavour.

Justice Jain, chief guest at the launch of “Project Sahayata”, also lauded the efforts of Samaira Mohunta and Kavin Sharma – both 11th grade students. The project, launched with their initiative, under NGO “Parvaah” with the support of “Classic Display Systems” saw more than 25 volunteers participate in the first phase of the campaign by installing 10 water purifiers, as many cold water dispensers, three computers and blackboards in three schools. No less than 100 water bottles and pencil boxes were also distributed.

“This is a great initiative led by the two students. The young generation is the future of the country and humanity at large. It is important that they realise the value of social impact and their responsibility towards the society at such an age,” Justice Jain asserted.

“We have already identified 50 schools in Gurugram and the neighbouring areas. In all, our aim is to provide better amenities in around 100 under-resourced schools through the project,” said Samaira, the president of student-led NGO.

#gurugram