Can afforestation revive Faridabad’s shrinking Aravalli green cover

Faridabad has announced a major afforestation drive to restore parts of the Aravalli landscape after losing forest cover over the past decade. The initiative comes amid growing concerns over rapid urbanisation, shrinking green spaces and ecological degradation in the National Capital Region (NCR). Here’s what the project means.

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Why does Faridabad need an afforestation drive?

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According to the latest Forest Survey of India assessment, Faridabad has lost around 1.08 sq km of forest cover over the last decade. The district’s total forest cover now stands at 78.43 sq km, including 25.98 sq km of moderately dense forest and 52.45 sq km of open forest.Officials attribute the decline largely to land diverted for roads, industrial projects and other infrastructure works. Environmentalists have long warned that the shrinking Aravalli forests have weakened the region’s natural defence against rising temperatures, dust storms, groundwater depletion and biodiversity loss.

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How will restoration work?

The Forest Department plans to undertake plantation under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) scheme. Under the Forest Conservation framework, agencies diverting forest land for development are required to compensate by paying the ecological value of the diverted forest and providing land for compensatory afforestation. Officials say nearly 90 hectares have already been transferred for plantation. Once approvals from the state and Central governments are received, native tree species suited to the Aravalli ecosystem will be planted. The objective is not merely to increase tree numbers but to restore the region’s natural ecology over time.

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Will planting trees alone revive the Aravallis?

Experts say afforestation is only one part of the solution. The Aravalli ecosystem has evolved over thousands of years and supports unique wildlife, native vegetation and groundwater recharge.

For restoration to succeed, plantations must use indigenous species rather than ornamental trees. Protection from encroachment, illegal mining, grazing pressure and forest fires will also be critical. Regular monitoring of sapling survival and long-term maintenance will determine whether the initiative delivers lasting ecological benefits instead of short-lived plantation targets.

What impact could the project have on residents?

If implemented effectively, the restoration programme can improve air quality, reduce soil erosion, strengthen groundwater recharge and create healthier habitats for wildlife. The Forest Department has already intensified public participation through plantation and awareness campaigns, with nearly 40,000 saplings recently distributed across the district. The officials say the long-term goal is to rebuild the ecological balance of the Aravallis while ensuring that future development remains environmentally sustainable.