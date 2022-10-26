Can believe extrajudicial confession, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 25

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted that extrajudicial confession, corroborated by other circumstantial evidence, can be believed by the trial court.

The assertion came as the HC upheld the conviction of a man, who, among other things, confessed to killing his wife and two children 14 years ago to save them from stigma as he was suffering from AIDS.

“From a perusal of the prosecution case, it is apparent that just to wriggle out of the charge, the present appellant tried to mislead and had taken up three false pleas — AIDS, insanity and alibi,” the Division Bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur and Justice NS Shekhawat asserted.

The matter was placed before the Bench after the convict filed an appeal against the judgment of conviction and life sentence passed by the Gurugram Sessions Judge on January 8, 2010, for murder under Section 302 of the IPC. Complainant father-in-law had deposed that the appellant-convict was a drunkard and used to stay at home.

The Bench was told that the appellant appeared before the victim wife’s uncle and “further tried to mislead him by saying that he was suffering from AIDS and consequently he committed the murder of his wife and both children to save them from the stigma”. He tested negative for AIDS and his stand was found to be false.

His counsel submitted that the extrajudicial confession was unbelievable. It was highly unlikely that the appellant would repose faith on a witness, who was the victim-wife’s uncle. The Bench asserted a court was required to ensure that the extrajudicial confession inspired confidence and was corroborated by other prosecution evidence whenever the Judge, upon due appreciation of entire prosecution, intended to base the conviction on it.

No doubt, the witness was related to the victim. But that was no ground to reject his testimony as he withstood the test of cross-examination.

At times, the accused might feel he was close to some relative of the victim or might get undue support from him. There was nothing unusual on the appellant’s part, as such, in approaching the victim’s relative.

“No doubt, the testimony of a related witness has to be scrutinised with care and circumspection, but it can always be believed if the same inspires the confidence…. The prosecution led overwhelming evidence to prove the involvement of the present appellant in the most heinous crime of the murder of his wife and two minor children,” the Bench added.