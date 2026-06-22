Can steer youth away from drug addiction: Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva

Yoga can play a vital role in steering young people away from substance abuse while strengthening them physically and mentally, Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said on the occasion of International Yoga Day today.

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The Directorate of Sports and the Youth Red Cross jointly organised the International Yoga Day programme at the university’s Multipurpose Hall.

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Addressing participants as the chief guest, Prof Sachdeva described yoga as one of India’s greatest gifts to the world.

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“He emphasised that yoga is not merely a physical exercise but a holistic way of life that contributes to physical, mental and emotional well-being.”

Expressing concern over the growing menace of drug abuse among youngsters, he said, “Yoga can play a significant role in steering young people away from addiction while strengthening them physically and mentally.”

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Announcing a new initiative, the Vice-Chancellor said, “The University will formulate an effective and practical policy to encourage students to adopt regular yoga practice, either in the morning or evening, so that they can lead healthier and more balanced lives.”

During the programme, Dr Rajni Bali, Yoga Instructor in the Department of Physical Education, led participants through the Common Yoga Protocol prescribed for International Yoga Day and explained the significance of various yoga practices.

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, also celebrated International Yoga Day 2026 under the banner of “Yoga Sangam”, with the event organised by the Physical Education and Sports Section.

NIT Director Prof Brahmjit Singh said yoga was not merely a form of physical exercise but a way of life that fosters harmony between the body, mind and spirit, making it especially relevant in today’s fast-paced world. Following the Prime Minister’s address, participants performed the Common Yoga Protocol under the guidance of yoga experts. The session included yogasanas, pranayama and meditation techniques aimed at improving physical fitness, mental clarity and inner peace. The programme also marked the successful culmination of the institute’s 100-day Yoga Shivir.