Canal breach floods 350 acres, threatens wheat crop in Sirsa

A breach in the Mammar Khera canal near Baragudha on Saturday flooded nearly 350 acres of agricultural land, leaving farmers worried about damage to their newly sown wheat crop.

The breach occurred along the canal embankment, causing water to overflow into adjoining fields. Farmers said around 80 per cent of wheat sowing in the area had already been completed. They had invested heavily in seeds, DAP fertiliser and other inputs after harvesting paddy. However, the sudden inflow of canal water has left several fields waterlogged. Farmers fear that standing water could damage the crop and delay further sowing.

The water also moved towards the railway line and a bridge near Baragudha, raising concerns about further damage. Residents living in low-lying areas are also facing the risk of water entering their homes.

Former sarpanch Rashbir Singh said canal water was flowing towards residential areas along the railway line. Families living in low-lying houses and motor rooms were struggling to protect their properties by putting up temporary mud barriers.

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Farmers alleged that repeated breaches had exposed serious shortcomings in the canal maintenance system. They said the department usually repaired damaged portions after breaches but had failed to take permanent measures to prevent recurrence.

They have demanded regular cleaning of canals, strengthening of embankments, technical inspection of vulnerable points and the creation of a permanent safety mechanism.

The canal closure has also affected irrigation and drinking water supply in several villages, including Mammar Khera, Panihari, Daulatpur Khera, Baragudha and Sukhchain. Farmers have sought timely repairs and compensation for crop losses.

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Junior Engineer Dheeraj Dhaliwal said around 350 acres of farmland were flooded after a breach developed in the canal. He said an old tree near the site had spread its roots underground, weakening the soil and causing the canal bank to collapse. The department received information about the breach, following which two earth-moving machines, a loader and a Poclain machine were dispatched to the spot to begin repair work. He said the breach would be plugged and the canal repaired soon.