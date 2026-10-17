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Home / Haryana / Canal breach inundates fields in Sirsa, crop on 10 acres damaged

Canal breach inundates fields in Sirsa, crop on 10 acres damaged

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:32 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Water flows towards agricultural fields after a breach in the Kaluana Link Channel.
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A major breach developed in the Kaluana Link Channel near Burji No. 35 in the Ganga village area on Thursday night, flooding nearby fields and damaging paddy crop on more than 10 acres. The channel originates from the Maujgarh Bhakra head in Dabwali block. Following the incident, water supply from the Maujgarh head was stopped at 3.15 am on Friday. Soil erosion also deposited mud in the affected fields.

Farmer Chhabila Ram, who lives in a farmhouse amid the fields, said he noticed waterlogging when he stepped outside early Friday morning. On reaching the channel, he found large section of it eroded and water flowing into the nearby fields. He immediately alerted Canal Department employees Gurcharan Singh and Sandeep, who informed senior officials.

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Farmers Devilal, Harpreet Singh and Kala Singh alleged that officials failed to reach the spot in time despite being informed, thereby worsening the damage. They said the channel had previously suffered a breach at another location nearby.

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According to the farmers, they had earlier demanded a permanent solution instead of temporary repairs. They alleged that despite assurances of regular cleaning and maintenance, the channel was not adequately maintained. The farmers said water had been scheduled to flow through the channel for about a week. The damage has raised concerns over irrigation for the upcoming mustard sowing season, they added. They demanded permanent repairs to prevent further crop loss and ensure an uninterrupted water supply for irrigation.

Executive Engineer Rohtash Saharan of the Canal Department said seepage caused by tree roots had led to the breach. The repair work has begun under the supervision of the SDO, he said, adding that once the breach is plugged, the channel will be repaired properly.

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