Home / Haryana / Canal breaches at Nathusari Chopta

Crops on 20 acres damaged in Sirsa
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 03:00 AM Aug 28, 2025 IST
Water floods fields after a canal breach in Kutiana village.
In the Nathusari Chopta area of Sirsa district, the Kutiana Minor canal suddenly breached during the night. A 30-ft wide breach appeared in the canal, causing water to flood nearby farmland.

The incident happened between the Jodkian and Hanjira villages, in the field of a farmer named Satveer Poonia. Due to flooding, 14 acres of cotton, three acres of peanuts, and three acres of moong (green gram) crops were completely submerged and destroyed.

The farmers said their entire year’s hard work had gone to waste. Water also filled up around tubewells and water storage tanks in the fields. Farmers Vikas, Satveer, and Rohtas requested compensation from the government and the administration for their losses.

The Kutiana Minor canal provides irrigation to several villages including Hanjira, Jodkian, Kutiana, Barasari, and Jamal. With the canal now damaged, the farmers in these areas are worried as their fields may not get enough water for irrigation.

